Two killed, one inured after falling off fourth floor of construction building in Greater Noida

Two men were killed and another severely injured after falling from the fourth floor balcony of an under-construction building in Surajpur locality of Greater Noida on Monday afternoon, said police. While they were standing on the shuttering of the fourth floor balcony, it suddenly tilted, and they fell to the ground on MOnday afternoon, police said. (JT Archive/representational image)

The deceased were identified as Ajay Kumar, 28, who hailed from Shahjahanpur and Rajendra Singh, 53, a native of Aligarh. The Injured man was identified as Samsu, 35, who goes by a single name and resides in Dankaur in Greater Noida, said police.

Police said the four-storey building is under construction in the Dharampal Khadda area under the jurisdiction of Surajpur police station.

“On Monday afternoon, Kumar, Singh, and Samsu were busy constructing the balcony on the fourth floor. While they were standing on the shuttering of the fourth floor balcony, it suddenly tilted, and they fell to the ground around 4pm,” said BS Veer Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

The three men sustained multiple grievous injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of other workers. “While undergoing treatment at the hospital, two of them succumbed to injuries while Samsu is still undergoing treatment,” said Kumar, adding that the hospital authorities alerted police, and a team from Surajpur station rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

Police said the family members of the deceased were alerted, and if they decide to file a complaint, police will register a case and take up further investigation.