Two men feared drowned in Hindon river in Greater Noida

Two men in their 20s are feared to have drowned in the Hindon river near Haibatpur in Greater Noida on Saturday while trying to tie a broken rope from one end of the river to the other, police said on Sunday. According to police, the rope was used to guide boats across the Hindon river, and it was tied from one end of the river to the other. After it broke on Saturday, the victims were attempting to tie it again. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (UP PAC) and firefighters were carrying out a search operation till Sunday evening, said officials.

Police identified the duo as Shiv Rajput, 19, and Saurav (single name), 20, both originally from Bulandshahr, residing in Yusufpur Chak village in Bisrakh, Greater Noida.

According to police, the rope was used to guide boats across the Hindon river, and it was tied from one end of the river to the other. After it broke on Saturday, the victims were attempting to tie it again. The incident took place around 3.30 pm.

“The man (Saurav), holding a rope, was swimming to the other end when he got swept away by the strong current of water. As his friend (Shiv) spotted the incident, he jumped into the river to save him. But unfortunately, he drowned as well,” said Ranjit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station.

As locals alerted the police on emergency helpline, a team from a nearby police outpost reached the spot. Emergency services were called and search operation was launched, officials said.

Officials said they have searched several kilometres of the river area where the two are suspected to have drowned. “It is suspected that due to the strong current of water, they may have been washed away to a distant location. However, nets have been placed, and divers are working round the clock to locate them,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“The search operation is still underway,” the Noida Police said in a statement.