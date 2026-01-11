Two more held in Greater Noida murder; six arrested so far

Greater Noida: Days after a 30-year-old man was beaten to death and another injured in Dadri, two more suspects were arrested on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, taking the total arrests in the case to six, police said. According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of January 4 and 5 (Representative photo)

The two were identified as Anuj Singh and Saksham Sharma, both in their late 20s. Police said that when the team attempted to arrest them, the duo opened fire, prompting the police to fire retaliatory shots. Both the suspects were injured during the encounter on the road leading towards Jarcha.

According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of January 4 and 5 when Harikesh was beaten to death and his friend Mohit, 32, was seriously injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men following a road argument near Kaimrala village.

Police said the two were travelling in a car when they reached a spot outside Kaimrala village in Dadri, where a group of six men was drinking alcohol. An argument broke out, after which the group assaulted the duo.

According to police, both Harikesh and Mohit were rushed to a private hospital in Greater Noida, where Harikesh succumbed to his injuries. Mohit is still undergoing treatment and is now stated to be in a stable condition.

What initially appeared to be a case of road rage was later found to be a fallout of personal enmity between the victims and the suspects, police said.

“The two suspects sustained bullet injuries in their feet and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Singh has four previous criminal cases, while Sharma has seven,” additional deputy commissioner of police Kumar said.

Earlier, police had arrested Prashant, 28; Prashant Singh, 29; Sonu, 29; and Harsh Hoon, 21, taking the total number of arrests to six.

A case had been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 103 (murder), Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), Section 324(2) (mischief), Section 191(2) (rioting), Section 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), along with sections 3/25 of the Arms Act.