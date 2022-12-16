Two Nigerians, one Ghana national arrested for fraud of around 2 crore

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday night arrested three foreigners for allegedly defrauding a retired colonel of ₹1.81 crore, police said Friday.

The police have recovered large amounts of fake currency notes with a face value of ₹10.90 crore, as well as USD 3,000 (around ₹2.5 lakh) and 10,500 pounds sterling (around ₹10.60 lakh) from the possession of the suspects. Besides that, the police have recovered several fake passports, including one in the name of a renowned woman actor.

According to deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma, the suspects duped the 66-year-old complainant on the pretext of purchasing cancer treatment herbs from him.

“A complaint was registered at the Beta-2 police station on December 7 by col (retd) Dr VK Gupta, alleging that he was duped of ₹1.81 crore by people posing to be buyers of a ‘Kola Nut’, which is apparently grown in India, and reportedly have medicinal value. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and police teams were deployed immediately to crack the case,” said Verma.

Gupta is a resident of Army Welfare Housing Organisation, Greater Noida. “On August 31, I received a message on my social media account from one Ava Evelyn, who claimed to be the purchase secretary of an international pharmaceutical company and offered to become a seller of ‘Kola Nut’, which is grown in India and is used in medicines to cure breast cancer, the woman told me,” Gupta said in his complaint.

“She told me that she used to purchase the nut from a woman named Thapa Devi but since her husband died, I was offered to buy the nuts from Ms Devi for USD 1,000 per sachet and sell it to the woman at USD 3,000 per sachet. I was made to purchase five sachets for ₹3.85 lakh,” the complainant said.

According to Gupta, he was gradually coerced to buy more nuts and when asked for payment, a foreign national visited his home and handed him some American dollars. The payment was being done online while the nuts were being delivered to him.

“After I purchased 100 sachets, a foreign national posing to be a purchasing officer visited my home and gave me dollar bundles as payment. He then asked me to transfer him some money online as a conversion fee. Later, I was asked to purchase more nuts and over the last four months, I ended up purchasing nuts worth ₹1.81 crore,” said the complainant.

Since November, the suspects stopped all contact with Gupta after which he realised that he was duped. “When I went to convert the dollars that I was given, they turned out to be fakes. On December 7, I submitted a complaint to the police in the matter,” said the colonel.

DCP Verma said the police teams arrested the three suspects from Supertech Upcountry, Greater Noida.

“The investigators followed the trail of online transactions and nabbed the suspects. They have been identified as Eke Uferemvukwe, Okoloi Damion (both from Nigeria) and Adwin Collines (from Ghana). During interrogation, they revealed that they used to look for vulnerable people and targeted them based on their interests. They used to dupe people in the name of customs clearance, and had also set up fake accounts on matrimonial sites and social media sites to dupe the gullible,” Verma said.

The suspects have been arrested under section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine), 489 a(counterfeiting currency), 34 (common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

