Unidentified men break into Noida district hospital’s ward

NOIDA: Some unidentified men broke into the physiotherapy ward of the district hospital in Sector 39 of Noida by breaking the locks, hospital officials said on Friday, adding that the matter has been reported to police which has launched a probe into the incident. Hospital administration informed that they are also trying to access the CCTV footage of the floor and hospital entrance to trace the culprits. (HT Photo)

The incident took place late Thursday when the ward was unattended. The unidentified suspects, however, were unsuccessful in their attempt and fled the scene, they added.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of the hospital and the safety of patients and staff.

“It came to the fore on Thursday that some unidentified miscreants entered the physiotherapy ward by breaking the locks and ransacked the place. The ward located on the first floor of the hospital facility was found in a disarray, leaving a trail of chaos and destruction,” said Dr Renu Agarwal, chief medical superintendent (CMS).

“We have complained about the incident to Noida police and further legal action will be initiated. The damage caused to the property or if any equipment was stolen is yet to be ascertained,”added the CMS.

“As per the complaint reported by the health department officials, a complaint has been registered and an investigation in the incident has been launched,” said Jitendra Singh, station house officer, Sector 39.

The alleged theft is the fifth such incident in the last 10 months reported from the Noida district hospital.

Earlier, unidentified people had allegedly broken the washbasins to steal bathroom fittings including taps in the district hospital.

Visitors, residents meanwhile, have raised concerns over the hospital’s security and safety of patients and staff.

“How can we trust the hospital with our lives when they cannot even secure their own premises. If thieves can break into a government hospital, how are patients safe?” said Ajay Tandon, a local resident in Noida.