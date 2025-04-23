Untreated waste of societies, garbage mounds invite action in Noida

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Tuesday said that it has decided to act against the housing societies that are still releasing dirty, untreated sewage water into stormwater drains. On Monday, during a surprise check, untreated sewage from Lotus Panache in Sector 110 was found overflowing onto the service road (HT Photos)

The authority has written to the government body - Chit and Funds Society in Meerut, against the apartments owners associations (AOA) that are dumping untreated sewer into the city’s storm water drains violating national Green tribunal (NGT) orders.

In a first, the authority has asked the chit and funds society that issues registration of social welfare associations including RWA and AOA, to cancel registration of these AOA working against ecology.

Even after being warned several times, fined, and having FIRs filed against them, many societies have not taken any corrective steps. Now, the authority has decided to recommend cancelling registrations of their Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs).

“Societies that don’t treat their sewage before releasing it into drains will face FIRs and their AOAs will be deregistered. We are writing to the registrar of firms, societies and chits in Meerut to cancel their registrations,” said Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M.

So far, the authority has written to the registrar about two institutions.

On Monday, during a surprise check, untreated sewage from Lotus Panache in Sector 110 was found overflowing onto the service road. Another society, Maharishi Ashram, in the same sector, was also found discharging sewage into drains.

Noida authority has ordered that the sewer lines of both societies be sealed and first information reports (FIRs) be lodged against them. Notices will also be sent to their maintenance teams for breaking pollution laws.

This issue was found to be the same two months ago. But no action was taken. Now the CEO has ordered a permanent fix within three days and strict action against those responsible.

Earlier this month, the authority filed FIRs against seven other societies — RG Residency, Sikka Karmik, Lotus Boulevard, Purvanchal Royal Park, Aims Max Gardenia, Prateek Stylome, and Amrapali Silicon City — for not having working sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Despite being fined over ₹1 crore, these societies haven't fixed the issue. We're now planning to cancel their AOA and builder registrations.

Noida authority says untreated waste from these buildings ends up in rivers like Yamuna and Hindon, polluting them and harming groundwater.

“We spend lakhs cleaning the city’s drains, but they stay black and smelly because of this illegal dumping,” said CEO Lokesh M.

Despite writing to the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and holding meetings, Noida authority officials say the pollution board has not taken a tough action.

As per the NGT rules, every housing society must have a working STP. A recent survey by Noida authority found many societies either don’t have STPs or don’t use them properly, which is against pollution laws.