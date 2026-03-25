Ahead of Noida International Airport inauguration, UP BJP gets ready to mobilise crowds

GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata party president Pankaj Choudhary on Tuesday visited the Noida International Airport at Jewar, and directed his party office-bearers and representatives to make the airport’s inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a grand success, said party leaders. Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh told HT that meetings were being already conducted in each village surrounding the Noida airport to ensure participation of around 70,000 people from Jewar constituency. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The party aims to ensure a congregation of about 150,000 people during the inauguration event on March 28. For this, the party leaders have assigned MLAs, MPs and other party leaders to mobilise maximum public participation at the event.

On Tuesday, Choudhary along with organisational minister Dharampal Singh and regional BJP president for Western UP Satendra Shishodiya, held meetings with the BJP office-bearers MLAs and Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma apart from other senior leaders of Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad regions.

“Our senior leaders have asked the representatives and district presidents to connect with the workers at local level with the support of all workers including Mandal Adhyaksh, village heads, block development members, block heads, and district teams to seek their participation so that the airport inauguration event happens successfully. We aim to gather at least 150,000 people at the grand launch,” Shishodiya told HT after the meeting.

This is going to be the historic event because the Noida international airport will not only become a symbol of development but also fuel economy in not only the Western Uttar Pradesh but also in adjoining areas including Rajasthan and Haryana, he added.

The party aims to ensure that workers and supporters mostly from three parliamentary sections -- Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, attend the event.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh told HT that meetings were being already conducted in each village surrounding the Noida airport to ensure participation of around 70,000 people from Jewar constituency. “We have visited at least 100 villages already and visiting four to five villages daily for the last two months so that the maximum Jewar farmers and other stakeholders participate in this historic grand event that will redefine the economic activity in this region… The airport will open a new window of opportunity and hope for the farmers who have given their land for the project,” said Singh.

“This is the biggest Greenfield international airport project completed within record time as per the fixed timelines and the land acquisition also got completed peacefully as the farmers supported the project after we assured that their interests will be protected. Therefore, with the inauguration of this project, a new era of development will begin along Yamuna expressway region,” he added.