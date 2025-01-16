Menu Explore
UP deputy CM opens bone marrow transplant unit, newborn ICU in Noida

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Jan 16, 2025 09:06 AM IST

A12-bed special newborn care unit was also inaugurated by the deputy CM, at the district hospital in Sector 39, Noida. Developed at a cost of ₹10 lakh, this unit is designed to provide critical care to newborns

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday inaugurated the state’s first public-sector bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit at the Super Speciality Hospital & Post Graduate Institute, widely known as Child PGI, in Sector 30, Noida. The deputy CM also inaugurated a 12-bed special newborn care unit (SNCU) at the district hospital in Sector 39.

Constructed at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, the eight-bed BMT unit is equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by three doctors, 30 nurses, and others. This facility aims to treat paediatric cancers and other critical illnesses including thalassemia, haemophilia and 28 other serious conditions. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Constructed at a cost of 4 crore, the eight-bed BMT unit is equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by three doctors, 30 nurses, and others. This facility aims to treat paediatric cancers and other critical illnesses including thalassemia, haemophilia and 28 other serious conditions.

Pathak said, “This bone marrow transplantation and cell therapy centre is the largest of its kind in the public sector for children in India. Until now, such treatments were only available in private hospitals. With this facility, children no longer need to travel to Delhi for specialised care.”

Constructed at a cost of 4 crore, the eight-bed BMT unit is equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by three doctors, 30 nurses, and others. This facility aims to treat paediatric cancers and other critical illnesses including thalassemia, haemophilia and 28 other serious conditions.

Previously, Child PGI in Noida had only a single-bed BMT facility, where children undergoing the procedure required hospitalisation for approximately 1.5 months until the treatment was completed, according to officials.

“The facility will spare families in western Uttar Pradesh the hassle of travelling to Delhi or Lucknow for treatment. It will provide free bone marrow transplants, which usually cost between 12-25 lakh in private hospitals. The unit is designed to deliver high-quality care to patients,” said Dr AK Singh, director, Child PGI, Noida.

A12-bed special newborn care unit was also inaugurated by the deputy CM, at the district hospital in Sector 39, Noida. Developed at a cost of 10 lakh, this unit is designed to provide critical care for newborns, addressing high-risk cases and reducing infant mortality, informed officials.

.

