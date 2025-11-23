Search
Sun, Nov 23, 2025
UP forms action plan as Ghaziabad most-polluted for fourth straight day

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 04:18 am IST

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Saturday was also the seventh consecutive “severe” air quality day for Ghaziabad, with an air quality index (AQI) of 434. From November 16 to November 21, the city recorded “severe” AQI levels of 419, 401, 434, 422, 430, and 422, respectively.

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh government said it has formulated a “comprehensive and result-oriented action plan” to curb air pollution in Ghaziabad even as the city on Saturday topped the list of the country’s most polluted cities for the fourth consecutive day.

Ghaziabad earlier emerged as the most-polluted city across the country on November 17, 19, 20, and 21. (File photo)

Ghaziabad earlier emerged as the most-polluted city across the country on November 17, 19, 20, and 21.

The UP government, in a statement on Saturday, said: “Major focus areas include roadway redevelopment, dust suppression initiatives, and enhanced cleanliness drives. Anti-smog guns and sprinkler systems to be deployed for reducing road dust pollution and auto-rickshaws banned across the UP-NCR region. Diesel auto rickshaws will be completely prohibited in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad. Baghpat district will enforce a complete ban by December 31, 2025.”

PK Singh, regional transport officer, said: "The ban was in compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM's) November 30, 2022, order. At the time, there were 261 diesel autos in Ghaziabad and none in Gautam Budh Nagar. The permits of 261 diesel autos were cancelled, and the auto owners were asked to apply for CNG auto permits. At present, we have 337 diesel autos in Bulandshahr and only eight in Hapur. We have discontinued the renewal of permits for all four districts of Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, and Hapur."

According to official figures (TRANSPORT DEPT?), Ghaziabad has 7,641 autos, while Gautam Budh Nagar has 10,486 — all either CNG or petrol-based.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Greater Noida and Noida recorded AQIs of 364 and 394, respectively—both in the “very poor” category.

According to CPCB data, the air quality monitoring stations at Indirapuram, Loni, and Sanjay Nagar recorded AQIs of 418, 462, and 418 till 4pm on Saturday, while the figures for the station at Vasundhara were not available.

Ankit Kumar, Ghaziabad’s regional officer of the UP Pollution Control Board, could not be reached for comments.

According to the official figures of the Indian Meteorological Department, Ghaziabad recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 26 and 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum and minimum for Greater Noida and Noida were recorded at 26 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Saturday.

News / Cities / Noida / UP forms action plan as Ghaziabad most-polluted for fourth straight day
