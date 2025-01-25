UP to have nation’s longest 1,047 km Expressway: Minister Brijesh Singh

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh (UP) is on its way to become the country’s only state with 1,047 km Expressway with the completion of the Ganga Expressway that will stretch from Meerut to Prayagraj, said Brijesh Singh, the minister for state for public works department, on the UP’s foundation day on Friday. Themed “Development and Heritage: Uttar Pradesh on the Path to Progress”, the event involved cultural programmes performed by city’s school children and folk singers. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Speaking during a three-day cultural event inaugurated at Shilp Haat in Sector 33A, Noida, to mark the foundation day (January 24, 1950) on Friday, the minister said: “Uttar Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented growth under chief minister Yogi Adityanath under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi... UP is on its way to become the only state in the country that will have the longest 1,047 km Expressway with the completion of the Ganga Expressway that will start from Meerut and end at Prayagraj, where holy Mahakumbh is being organised successfully. The state is focusing on industrial growth so that youth can get jobs and the state can witness unprecedented economic growth.”

The minister is also in-charge for Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Dhirendra Singh, the Jewar MLA; Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Dhirendra Singh, the Jewar MLA after inaugurating the event with the minister, said: “Jewar region has made its place in the rapidly developing region’s category because of the Noida International greenfield airport being built by the Uttar Pradesh government. The work at the site is in full swing…Since UP is a land of lord Ram and lord Krishna, it is the blessed land and is going to make history with the maximum number of airports in the country.”

Themed “Development and Heritage: Uttar Pradesh on the Path to Progress”, the event involved cultural programmes performed by city’s school children and folk singers. Artisans showcased their products and a photo exhibition narrating the journey of this industrial town was also organised by the Noida authority. It will conclude on Sunday (January 26), said officials.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others addressed the audience through video-conference on the UP foundation day.

The event’s activities included exhibitions, seminars, conferences, cultural programmes, and competitions by various departments. A Bollywood night programme will also be held by artist Vishal Srivastava on Sunday in the evening.