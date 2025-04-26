UP Board Results: Girls outshine boys; GB Nagar students make a mark

NOIDA: As the 2025 high school and intermediate results were announced on Friday, girls made a splash with their grit, outperforming boys in both 10th and 12th exams this time again. The high school (Class X) pass percentage stood at 90.11%, with girls leading boys by 7.21%. In Intermediate (Class XII), the pass percentage was 81.15%. Jubilant girl students after announcement of results for the exams held from February 24 to March 12 across 8,140 centres this year. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Notably, several students are appreciating this year’s results for their speedy and transparent evaluations after the 2025 results were out in just 43 days.

In Gautam Budh Nagar district, students stood tall with a strong academic performance across all segments — urban, rural, and even correctional facilities.

Girls outperformed boys in both 10th and 12th exams. This year, the high school (Class X) pass percentage stood at 90.11%, with girls leading boys by 7.21%. In Intermediate (Class XII) the pass percentage was 81.15%, and the gender gap was even wider — girls outshone boys by 9.77%.

Tanvi Nagar of Yash Memorial School, Bishanpura (Sector 58) topped the district in high school with 95% while intermediate student Dev Thakur of V.R.Y.S.V. Inter College, Kalaonda topped with 90.80%.

Sheetal Singh, also from Yash Memorial School, secured second place with 93.17% in high school while Krishna from SDS School, Dankaur stood third with 92.83%. In intermediate, Anushka Kumari from CRS Girls Inter College, Sadar Pur shared the second rank with the same score — 90.80% while Anshu Jaiswal of KCS Girls Inter College, Surajpur came third with 89.80%.

“While Hindi was a challenging subject for me, I managed to score 90% in it. Although there was stress during my preparation, I was able to manage it with my family’s support. I plan to choose PCM (physics, chemistry, mathematics) as my subject for the future,” said Tanvi Nagar.

For another topper, Dev Thakur, maths and chemistry were the most interesting subjects. “I found physics a bit tough, but still managed to score 82% in it. There was no family pressure about securing a particular percentage. They kept me motivated throughout. I aim to pursue civil services,” he added.

Also, inmates from UP jails — including those lodged in jails located in Gautam Budh Nagar — also made an impressive performance. In high school, 91 out of 94 inmates passed, recording a success rate of 96.81%. In Intermediate, 91 out of 105 inmates passed, with a pass percentage of 86.67%.

“A few of them even acted as peer tutors inside the jail,” said a senior jail official, calling it a “silent revolution in rehabilitation”.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praised the students and credited the cheating-free, fair exams to technological interventions and strict monitoring.

The exams were held from February 24 to March 12 across 8,140 centres, and evaluation took place at 261 centres from March 19 to April 2.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education statistics, a total of over 148,000 teachers were involved in checking copies. High school saw 25,45,000 students appearing (13,27,000 boys, 12,18,000 girls), with girls outshining boys by 7.21%. In Intermediate, 25,98,000 students appeared, and girls again led by 9.77%.