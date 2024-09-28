UPITS 2024: ‘Khadi fashion show’ celebrates India’s textile heritage

GREATER NOIDA: The third day of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2024 in Greater Noida was marked by a grand celebration of India’s rich textile heritage, as the much-anticipated ‘Khadi Fashion Show’ took centre stage on Friday evening. The Khadi fashion show, meanwhile, put a spotlight on Khadi and traditional crafts, including chikankari sarees and contemporary office wear, at the global market, an initiative celebrating Uttar Pradesh’s rich textile heritage, while also promoting the region’s artisans and traditional industries on a global stage. (HT Photo)

Giriraj Singh, Union minister of textiles, and Rakesh Sachan, the minister of micro small and medium enterprises (MSME), khadi & village industries, sericulture, handloom & textile, who visited the event emphasised on the significance of promoting Khadi and other traditional crafts in national and international markets.

Singh highlighted the importance of Khadi in the present world, saying: “Khadi is not just a fabric. It is a symbol of our self-reliance and heritage. Through initiatives like UPITS, we are bringing Khadi to the forefront of global fashion. This is a step towards empowering our artisans and creating a sustainable future for the textile industry.”

Models showcased the versatility of Khadi, reflecting its transformation from a symbol of India’s independence movement to a contemporary, globally admired fabric.

With participation from local artisans, entrepreneurs, and international buyers, the trade show continued to establish itself as a significant event for the global textile market.

“UP has a rich textile tradition, and through UPITS, we are showcasing our artisans’ skills on a global platform. This event not only promotes Khadi but also encourages our youth to appreciate and support handmade, sustainable products. Our government is committed to providing artisans with opportunities to grow and thrive,” said Sachan, the minister of MSME, Khadi & Village Industries, on the occasion.

The show focused on promoting the artisans and textile workers of UP, positioning the state as a global leader in sustainable and traditional textiles. From office wear to festive attire, the collection demonstrated the versatility of handwoven textiles.

“I am amazed by how Khadi has evolved. The designs are not only traditional but also incredibly modern and it’s wonderful to see how sustainable fashion can be so stylish,” said Ritika Mehta, a visitor from Ghaziabad.

“Khadi is no longer just a traditional fabric. It has found its place in contemporary fashion globally. The demand for eco-friendly and sustainable clothing is rising, and Khadi, with its natural fibers and cultural significance, is the perfect fit for today’s conscious consumers,” said Anamika Verma, designer and curator at UPITS 2024 Khadi Show.

Day 3 of UPITS 2024 not only celebrated Khadi but also served as a platform to promote the broader textile industry of UP.

Not only did fashion take centre stage with the Khadi Fashion Show, but a unique pavilion titled “Al Ramayana Darshan” also drew significant attention from visitors. Set up by the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department, this pavilion offered a stunning fusion of tradition and modernity, using AI-generated visuals to depict the ancient city of Ayodhya and key moments from the life of Lord Ram.

The UPITS 2024 aims to promote UP’s rich trade and cultural heritage with over 2,500 exhibitors from across 80 countries while being a platform for both B2B and B2C interactions, showcasing a variety of sectors.

At the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, the UPITS 2024 is hosting around 2,000 stalls across a wide range of industries. As many as 15 halls at the venue have been dedicated to showcasing a variety of sectors and developments from UP, as per organisers.

The UPITS 2024 that will last till September 29, has free entry for the general public between 3 to 10pm.