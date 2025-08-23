UPITS-2025 to draw 2,400 exhibitors, 1.25 lakh buyers in Greater Noida

Greater Noida is set to host the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025) from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, officials said on Friday. A high-level review meeting was held at the Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Friday, under Rakesh Sachan, cabinet minister for MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, Sericulture, Handloom and Textiles.

The trade show is expected to draw more than 2,400 exhibitors across different sectors, such as MSMEs, large industries, tourism and hospitality, education, healthcare, textiles, startups, renewable energy, EVs, infrastructure,among others. Around 1.25 lakh national and international buyers and nearly 4.25 lakh visitors are expected to attend the event, officials said.

Sachan said the event would serve as a global platform to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s industrial strengths and cultural richness. “The government is determined to position Uttar Pradesh as a global hub of trade and investment,” he said.

He directed district and authority officials to ensure timely completion of arrangements, including venue readiness, security, sanitation, traffic management, and visitor services.

Additional chief secretary Alok Kumar said this year’s edition would surpass the success of the inaugural show. “UPITS is not just an exhibition, it is a gateway for our entrepreneurs, artisans and industries to access international markets,” he said.

Organisers from IEML, including chairman Dr Rakesh Kumar and CEO Sudeep Sarkar, highlighted upgraded layouts, world-class exhibition facilities, enhanced connectivity, parking zones, and multi-layered security plans.

Officials assured full cooperation in providing infrastructure, security, and traffic management support.

With the theme “The Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here”, this year’s show promises extensive exhibitions, curated B2B meetings, international buyer delegations, ODOP showcases, and export promotion zones. After the strong response to its debut edition, officials say the second UPITS will further cement Uttar Pradesh’s position as one of India’s fastest-growing destinations for trade and investment.