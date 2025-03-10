Menu Explore
Uttar Pradesh emerging as key manufacturing hub: Chief secy

ByVinod Rajput
Mar 10, 2025 05:58 AM IST

The chief secretary was speaking during the foundation stone laying event of an air conditioner plant and inauguration of an injection molding unit of Haier India in Greater Noida

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh is becoming a key manufacturing hub of the country, said chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh during an event related to a multi-national firm that is investing over 1,000 crore between 2024 and 2028 to create 3,500 jobs in the state.

Singh was speaking during the foundation stone laying event of an air conditioner plant and inauguration of an injection molding unit of Haier India in Greater Noida.

“Haier’s growth indicates how global companies are partnering with the state to create business and opportunities. This project will bring more jobs and boost India’s role in global manufacturing,” the chief secretary underlined.

Haier’s new AC factory will produce 2.5 million units annually, raising its total AC manufacturing capacity to 4 million units. And the new injection molding facility will help make key appliance parts locally, reducing the need for imports and improving production efficiency, the firm said in a statement.

“Opening the injection molding unit and starting work on the new AC plant… strengthens our commitment to ‘Make in India’ and it is made possible by the strong support of the Indian government,” said NS Satish, president, Haier Appliances India.

Follow Us On