Vaccination suspended in GB Nagar for 2nd day

Noida Due to paucity of vaccines, the Gautam Budh Nagar health department will now resume vaccinations at its centres only on July 1 when the Uttar Pradesh government’s mass vaccination drive is expected to kick off and the district will look to vaccinate 40,000 people a day, said officials.

The government had reduced vaccine supply to districts in view of this drive and forced the department to cancel Covishield vaccinations at government centres on Tuesday. Now this has been extended to Wednesday as well. Those who booked their slots for these two days will be accommodated next week, said officials.

Six centres administered Covaxin on Tuesday but now even that was exhausted.

Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said “We are now completely out of stock. So much so that we can’t even conduct the trial run of the near-to-home vaccination drive on Wednesday, which is crucial to the mega vaccination drive. The state headquarters has assured that we will get at least 100,000 vaccines before the drive kicks off in the district. It will cater our need for two days, and the remaining stock will be kept in reserve,” Ohri said.

According to the CMO, the district had been getting 25,000 vaccines from the government daily for the last one week. “We did our best to inoculate as many eligible persons as possible with the available vaccines. But now, we are running out of vaccine stock. Many people, who had booked slots for the jab for Tuesday and Wednesday, will be vaccinated on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, i.e. July 5 and 6, subject to the availability of vaccines,” he said.

Crowd but no vaccines

A large number of people, unaware of the suspension of the vaccination drive on Tuesday, reached vaccination booths.

Many were domestic helps and they said they could not go back to work till they got at least one dose of the vaccine, as per rules by residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs).

Suniti Patra, a domestic help who works in Sector 27 returned disappointed from the Sector 30 district hospital, said. “It was a complete mess there. My friends and I failed to get vaccinated. We don’t know what to do to get entry into the residential complex. This will affect our work,” she said.

Deboshree Laha, another domestic help who works in Sector 104, said, “I am helpless. There are many others like me, who have not yet taken the jab. Now, it depends on the housing complex management, whether they will allow us to work or not.”

Federation of Noida RWAs (FONRWA) president Yogendra Sharma said that all RWAs and AOAs that had decided not to allow unvaccinated domestic helps inside from July 1, were asked to extend the deadline for a week. “What can these domestic helps do if vaccines are not available. I hope these residential complexes adapt a sympathetic approach towards them.”