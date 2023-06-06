Home / Cities / Noida News / Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts in Noida, arrested

Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts in Noida, arrested

PTI |
Jun 06, 2023 02:52 PM IST

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

A vendor has been arrested here after a video surfaced online purportedly showing him sprinkling drain water on coconuts, officials said on Tuesday.

In the video, Sameer was purportedly seen collecting water from a drain and sprinkling it on tender coconuts kept on his cart.
In the video, Sameer was purportedly seen collecting water from a drain and sprinkling it on tender coconuts kept on his cart.

The video surfaced online on Sunday and was widely shared on social media, In-charge of the local Bisrakh police station Anil Kumar Rajput told PTI.

"The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)," he said.

According to police, accused Sameer (28) is from the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, Sameer was purportedly seen collecting water from a drain and sprinkling it on tender coconuts kept on his cart.

