Videos of Holi brawls in Noida, Greater Noida societies go viral; 10 held

Greater Noida/ Noida: Videos of two separate altercations in residential societies in Noida and Greater Noida during Holi celebrations went viral on social media. Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

In the first incident, a dispute broke out between two groups at Shri Radha Sky Garden Society in Sector 16B, Greater Noida, on Wednesday evening which escalated into a physical fight.

“They were under the influence of alcohol. Initially, two residents were fighting, but later others also got involved. The argument escalated. The guards stepped in to stop the fight but they also got involved in the fight,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Central Noida). In the video, people are seen fighting and guards using sticks getting involved.

Police said there were no major injuries. Following the incident, police took 10 people into custody that same night.

The arrested have been identified as Anand Bhosak, 22, Guddu Kumar Maldar, 31, Prakash Rai, 40, and Kishan Singh, 18, all natives of Bihar; Deepak Singh, 30, from Punjab; Shiv Kumar Shukla, 50, from Hardoi; Chhabinath, 38, from Farrukhabad; Madan Lal, 51, from Aligarh; Rakesh, 40; and Anurag Kumar, 26, from Kanpur Dehat, police said, adding that all were residents of the society.

A case has been registered at the Bisrakh police station under Section 189(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for unlawful assembly and disturbing public peace.

In another incident, a video surfaced showing residents of Civitech Stadia Society in Sector 79, Noida, engaging in a brawl. According to police, no case has been registered in connection with the incident so far.