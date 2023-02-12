Home / Cities / Noida News / Villagers claim leopard sighting in Ghaziabad’s Bhojpur

Published on Feb 12, 2023

Police said they sent a team to the village which falls under the jurisdiction of Bhojpur police station area. "Upon inquiry, a local said that he sighted a leopard and it tried to attack him. Our team found him in a state of shock," said Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Ghaziabad (rural)

The divisional forest department deployed two teams in Ghaziabad’s Todi village after locals said they spotted a leopard which tried to attack a villager on Friday night and killed a blue bull in the sugarcane fields on Saturday morning.

Police said they sent a team to the village which falls under the jurisdiction of Bhojpur police station area. “Upon inquiry, a local said that he sighted a leopard and it tried to attack him. Our team found him in a state of shock. Thereafter, we informed the forest department,” said Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Ghaziabad (rural).

“We have deployed two teams of forest officials at Todi village. Villagers said a blue bull was killed by the leopard in a sugarcane field. We found the body of the blue bull on Saturday morning. Our teams are trying to locate the pug marks of the animal in order to ascertain its presence in the area,” said Manish Singh, divisional forest officer.

On February 8, an adult male leopard was sighted in Ghaziabad court and it severely injured 10 people. The animal was later captured and released in the Saharanpur range by forest department officials.

