Wajidpur village demolition case: Noida authority to maintain status-quo

NOIDA: The Allahabad high court has ordered the Noida authority to maintain status quo about a demolition notice in Wajidpur village until objections filed by the petitioners are addressed while also restraining the petitioners from carrying out any more construction on the disputed site or creating third-party interests on the land in question, officials said on Sunday.

“We will follow the HC order and take appropriate step as per the law,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority on Sunday.

The matter had originated in July after owners of a plot in Nagli Wazidpur village started constructing a building. And the Noida authority objected to it.

The court’ order was delivered against a writ petition filed by a group of landowners from Noida’s Nagli Wajidpur village stating that the Noida authority had issued a notice asking them not to continue with the construction work at the site in question.

The court directed the Noida authority to resolve the objections filed by the petitioners within six weeks, ensuring that all stakeholders are given an opportunity to present their case.

“In the interest of justice, we dispose of the writ petition with the observation that the objections of the petitioners shall be decided in accordance with law expeditiously and preferably within six weeks from today but certainly after giving an opportunity to all the stakeholders in the matter. Until the disposal of the said objection, the parties shall maintain the status quo as of today concerning the property in dispute. The petitioners are also restrained from raising further construction over the disputed site or creating third-party interest,” said HC order issued on 20 August, 2024.

On July 23, 2024, the Noida authority issued a notice to the land owners of Nagli Wazidpur near Sector 130.

The petitioners’ counsel argued in the high court that the land in question had already been declared as Abadi land (residential land) under a section of the UP Revenue Code by the additional district magistrate (ADM) in 2014. The petitioners claimed that despite an ongoing civil suit and an interim injunction granted by a local court, the authority tried to interfere with their possession of the land.

According to the petitioners, the Noida authority had previously issued a notice under Section 10 of the UP Industrial Area Development Act on 5 April 2024, which was challenged in the high court. The HC bench allowed the authority to proceed in accordance with the law. However, the petitioners contended that the fresh notice issued on 23 July could lead to their eviction and the demolition of their property, without due consideration of their objections.

Resisting the writ petition, the Noida authority argued that it was within its rights to take necessary actions regarding the disputed land, as it falls within the territorial jurisdiction of the authority. It also emphasised that the petitioners should not be allowed to pursue parallel legal remedies while evading the proceedings under the Act.