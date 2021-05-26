Walk-in registration for 18-44 group not started in UP yet, says Noida health dept

There was an unusual rush for vaccines against Covid-19 at several Gautam Budh Nagar government-run vaccination centres on Tuesday.

The reason was that several had heard the headlines that the central government had allowed walk-in registration for vaccines for those who were in the 18-45 age category. The move is aimed at reducing vaccine wastage and providing help to those without access to internet or smartphones.

What they didn’t realise that the Centre had also added that it would be left up to the respective state government to implement it or not.And Uttar Pradesh hadn’t, yet.

“The facility for walk-in registration of vaccination for the 18-45 age group at government centres is not there in UP yet. Only online registrations and appointments for vaccination are accepted till further orders,” read a statement issued by the GB Nagar health department.

Residents said that they hoped the government would allow the walk-in option.

“Scheduling appointments online is not possible for everyone. Sometimes slots get booked in a few minutes. Besides, some people do not have access to the necessary infrastructure,” said K K Jain, secretary general, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations.

Meanwhile, district officials said they have increased the number of Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVC) from 37 to 59. “The drive-through centre at GIP mall has now been shifted to the mall’s basement due to the higher temperatures outside,” said Gajender Singh, the district nodal vaccination officer.

On Monday, the new CVCs had a combined capacity to inoculate 4,300 people. Five of these are in Dankaur, five in Noida, three in Jewar, two in Dadri and seven in Greater Noida.

In addition, the drive-through centres have also been increased to 10. The new centres are at Pathways School in Sector 100 , Millennium School near Sector 119, Cambridge School in Knowledge Park 1, Aster Public School in Delta-II and Pragyan Public School in Jewar.