Will attach properties if MLA fails to show up, court warns Amanatullah Khan

Absconding Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan’s properties could soon be attached by the police if he and his son Anas fail to show up in the court in connection with an assault case registered against them for allegedly attacking a few employees of a petrol pump, the Okhla MLA’s lawyer confirmed on Friday citing a court order. The alleged assault and Khan’s visit to the fuel station were captured by CCTV cameras, and the footage was released on social media. (HT Photo)

The AAP MLA and his son, who have been absconding for over two weeks now, have been served the order after repeated attempts by the Noida police to trace them failed.

“The Noida police is devising a mechanism to expedite the arrest of the MLA. The court has given him time to show up and if he fails to do so, the court might next order to attach his properties. Wherever his properties might be, those will be identified and action would be taken as per the directions of the court,” deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

On May 7, Vinod Singh, owner of the Shaheed Ramendra Pratap Singh filling station in Noida’s Sector 95 filed a complaint with the Noida Phase 1 police that Anas allegedly “critically assaulted” his employee, threatened to attack the petrol pump workers and management, and also broke a kiosk on being denied fuel.

Singh said Anas returned later to the fuel pump and threatened to thrash all employees there. “He then called his father who arrived there in a convoy of two cars and threatened the pump manager,” his complaint said.

Hours after the incident, Khan, had reached the petrol pump and he too had allegedly threatened the management for “disturbing his son.”

The alleged assault and Khan’s visit to the fuel station were captured by CCTV cameras, and the footage was released on social media by the petrol pump owner.

A case was registered against the father-son duo under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage).

Later the police also added sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 452 (trespassing), 307 ( attempt to murder), 394 (causing hurt during robbery), 34 (act done by several persons) of the IPC and also provisions of the SC/ST Act.

On May 13, a Gautam Budh Nagar court issued a non-bailable warrant against the AAP MLA and the same day, although not named in the FIR, Khan’s aide Iqrar Ahmed, who allegedly assaulted the staff along with Anas, was arrested from Kalindi Kunj border.