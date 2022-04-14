Will conduct RT-PCR tests in Ghaziabad schools to confirm cases, say officials
The officials of the district health department said on Wednesday that they will administer RT-PCR tests to students and staff to confirm suspected Covid-19 cases, because while schools have reported several suspected cases recently, only eight cases from seven schools were confirmed till Tuesday.
Of the seven schools, one is in Delhi and one in Noida Extension, and all the infected students/staff are residents of Ghaziabad, officials said.
According to officials, one case tested positive via RT-PCR on April 10; two on April 11 and five on April 12.
“There are instances wherein parents administer Covid tests to their children using antigen test kits at home and report them Covid positive to their schools. The antigen test results, however, are only suggestive and not confirmatory. For instance, a school in Indirapuram reported four Covid cases but only two of them were confirmed positive. Likewise, the school at Vaishali reported five cases, but only one student was confirmed infected,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.
In the wake of the rise in cases, the health department has directed the education department to ensure that all Covid protocols are followed during physical classes in schools.
“Apart from administering RT-PCR tests for suspected cases, we are also sending their samples for genome sequencing in order to detect the variant of Covid-19. So far, we have not found severity in infected cases and they have mild or no symptoms. Once the infected cases are reported on our portal, our teams can provide help if it is needed,” he added.
According to official records, the district till Wednesday reported 35 active cases, including 11 fresh cases recorded on Wednesday. Overall, the district has recorded 84,929 Covid cases since the start of the pandemic and the total number of cases reported in the month of April so far is 55.
Ghaziabad arms supplier held from IGI airport in Delhi
The crime branch of the Ghaziabad police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly manufacturing and supplying illegal arms across western Uttar Pradesh. Raji, who is illiterate was also wanted in connection with cases after illegal arms factories were busted in Muradnagar in September last year. Raji set up two factories in Muradnagar but they were busted last year by the Ghaziabad police and some of his accomplices were nabbed.
Ex-Punjab DGP SK Sharma appointed Chandigarh Golf Association president
The Chandigarh Golf Association has elected former Punjab director general of police SK Sharma as its new president, while former first-class cricketer Sanjiv DP Azad from Indian Revenue Service will continue to hold the charge of general secretary. CGA is affiliated to Indian Golf Union and Chandigarh Olympic Association. According to Colonel Manvinder Singh, general manager of CGA, Pratap Hoon and Rupinder Singh will work as senior vice-presidents.
Dera Bassi: 27-year-old woman constable commits suicide
A 27-year-old Punjab Police woman constable was found hanging at her house in Haripur Hindua in Dera Bassi on Tuesday evening. Police said the deceased, who was posted at the Punjab DGP office in Chandigarh, left no suicide note. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS 3 held with illicit liquor in Panchkula Panchkula Police recovered 192 bottles of illicit liquor from three youths on Tuesday night. A case has been registered under Excise Act.
Four killed in two road mishaps in Chamba, Kangra
Four people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Chamba and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday. Two members of a family were killed and two seriously injured when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Tunnuhatti in Dalhousie sub division of Chamba district early on Wednesday. The accident took place 23 km from Dalhousie town on the Chamba-Pathankot highway.
12 lady cops to patrol 25 educational institutes in Mohali
Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni on Wednesday flagged off 10 motorcycles and six scooters at District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 which will be used by police for patrolling. Speaking on the occasion, Soni said that 12 lady police personnel will use the scooters to patrol 25 important schools, colleges, and educational institutions, so that they can prevent incidents of eve-teasing and provide a safe environment to students.
