With 12 fresh cases, dengue tally in Gautam Budh Nagar hits 338; 1 death so far

Amidst an increase in the dengue cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, the total tally in the district reached 338 with 12 fresh cases reported on Sunday, officials said on Monday. This year, the district also reported the first dengue death on October 19, after a 14-year-old boy died of the vector-borne disease.

Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The total number of dengue cases this season has reached 338 so far. There are 52 active cases, and others have been cured. A 14-year-old boy died of dengue on October 19 -- the first such death in the district.”

The 14-year-old lived with his family in Noida Sector 12, and was admitted to a nearby private hospital, where he died during treatment. A team from the health department in Gautam Budh Nagar has launched a fogging exercise Noida in Sector 12 following the boy’s death.

The rising number of dengue cases in the district is a matter of concern as the number of such cases in Gautam Budh Nagar this year is the highest in the past decade.

According to official data, the district health department recorded 14 dengue cases in 2012, 69 in 2013, nil in 2014, 176 in 2015, 17 in 2016, 13 in 2017, 28 in 2018, 40 in 2019, and 28 in 2020.

VB Joshi, manager of Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27, said that the patients of viral fevers are on the rise this year. “There are nearly 150 patients with viral fevers, and with similar symptoms in the hospital. Some of them are most probably suffering from dengue. We have put additional beds to cater to these patients,” he said.

“Dengue cases are being monitored daily, and the situation is under control as the patients are recovering quickly. There are also fewer critical cases... We are carrying out testing in areas where fresh cases are being reported, and conducting extensive fogging and anti-larvae medicine spraying drives,” Sharma said, adding that five rapid response teams (RRTs) have been formed in the district and block levels, to inform and take action on viral fever cases immediately.

“We have also advised the people to take precautions to be safe from catching dengue. People should regularly clean areas and prevent mosquito breeding. They should use mosquito nets while sleeping so as to avoid mosquito bites. They should consult doctors if they suffer from symptoms of fever, body ache, joint pain, skin rashes among others,” he said.