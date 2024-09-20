With long list of civic woes, residents meet Noida CEO

A group of residents of Noida, led by the District Development RWA Federation, Gautam Budh Nagar, has submitted a comprehensive list of civic issues plaguing various areas of the city to the Noida authority CEO Lokesh M, and urged him to resolve the highlighted issues in a timely manner. Delegates from the District Development RWA Federation with Noida CEO Lokesh M (far right) on Thursday. (HT Photo)

To be sure, the federation covers several residential sectors in Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway.

The residents commended the visible improvements in Noida since the CEO assumed office but highlighted several pressing concerns that need immediate attention to improve the quality of life in the region. One of the foremost demands raised by the residents is the conversion of leasehold land into freehold.

Despite a resolution passed by the Noida board in 2018, this issue remains pending with the state government. The residents are seeking swift action to finalise the conversion, as it would significantly benefit property owners.

Other issues flagged by the residents include the need for potable water, upgrading sewer lines, traffic congestion due to poor road conditions, inadequate public transport, and lack of solid waste management facilities.

Residents said they were forced to consume water with high TDS [total dissolved solids] levels, leading to health problems. Residents urged the CEO to ensure the supply of clean, potable water on par with the standards set in Delhi.

Sector 47, as per residents, is reeling under civic issues, while Sector 15 has the problem of aged infrastructure that results in sewage overflow and poor road conditions. Sector 18, a commercial hub, has been dealing with traffic congestion and inadequate parking facilities while other sectors such as 50, 62, 78, 93, and 137, among others, have been facing issues of lack of potable water, drainage problems, waterlogging, poor road maintenance, sewer overflow and drainage, traffic congestion and lack of public transport, among others.

“Lack of clean drinking water is a serious concern for all residents. We have been paying high water bills, but the quality is unacceptable, with TDS levels dangerously high,” said NP Singh, resident, Sector 35.

Highlighting the issues of sewage overflow, Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Sector 51 said, “The city’s sewage infrastructure is outdated and incapable of handling the growing population. We urgently need upgraded sewer lines and treatment plants to prevent the constant overflow and sanitation problems.”

Traffic congestion was flagged as another major problem, exacerbated by broken roads and poor drainage systems. The residents have called for immediate road resurfacing before winter to prevent further deterioration and urged authority to introduce city bus service while undertaking road widening. They also called for solutions to alleviate traffic jams, particularly around the Mahamaya Flyover.

Other issues raised include the implementation of civic by-laws, the conversion of overhead power lines to underground, and the need for solid waste management according to national guidelines. The residents also requested a revival of the grievance and vigilance cells to ensure accountability and quick redressal of their complaints.

Vice president, DDRWA, Sanjeev Kumar said, “Noida residents have been grappling with several unresolved issues, ranging from poor water quality and sewer overflows to inadequate road maintenance and traffic congestion. Despite continuous follow-ups, these basic civic problems persist.”

“Thus, we have urged the authority to expedite work on converting leasehold land to freehold, improving sewage systems, and ensuring proper road engineering to reduce accidents and jams. The quality of life here depends on immediate and sustained action,” said Kumar.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by the residents and are committed to resolving these issues at the earliest. Our team is working diligently on improving road infrastructure, enhancing water supply, and ensuring that civic amenities. Road repairs are being delayed due to the adverse weather conditions but the works will be undertaken at the earliest possible,” said Lokesh M.