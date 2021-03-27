Woman alleges harassment, stalking; suspect nabbed

Noida: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly harassing and stalking a 22-year-old woman for the past two weeks.

The suspect was identified as Ram Kumar Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar and a native of Agra. Singh, who runs a sweets shop, is married and has two kids, police said.

According to police, the woman had approached Sector 58 police on Friday alleging that she was being harassed by a man near her office in Sector 59. She also alleged that on several occasions the suspect even offered her money for solicitation.

“Every day when I leave office in the evening, the man follows me on his motorcycle and makes lewd comments. This has been happening for the past two weeks now,” said the woman in her police complaint.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The suspect had been following the woman for the last 15 days on his motorcycle and saying objectionable things to her. He would start stalking her in the evening as soon as she left her office. He would follow her around for nearly one or two kilometres before going back to Ghaziabad. We registered a case based on her complaint and nabbed him today,” said Anil Rajput, station house officer, Sector 58 police station.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, police said.