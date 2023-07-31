Woman, her friend who robbed a techie in Noida arrested

The Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested an 18-year-old woman and her 28-year-old friend on Sunday, who allegedly robbed an SUV, a gold chain and ₹54,500 cash from a software engineer in Sector 76 on June 30, along with three others police said. The two suspect in custody. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On June 30, Anmol Mittal, a software engineer and resident of Amrapali Princely Estate in Sector 76, was headed home after shopping in the market, when the accused woman followed him to his car and sat in his passenger seat, after which three men entered the car and threatened him with a weapon.

According to Mittal’s complainant, the suspects took his gold chain, approximately ₹4,500 in cash, and forced him to withdraw ₹50,000 from an ATM before dumping him near Sarfabad village.

Shakti Mohan Awasthi, additional DCP, Noida, said the accused woman has been identified as Mansavi Shukla, a native of Shahjahanpur. “She was living in Noida at a rented flat along with her friend Amit Kumar, who has been arrested along with her from Sector 76 after cops received a tip-off,” ADCP said.

The ADCP said, “Mansavi had hired Naveen, 25, a native of Bareilly, Omendra Bahadur, a resident of Mirzapur and Shivendra Singh, a resident of Rewa in MP, as a cook and for other work.”

“As Mansavi was in debt, she planned to rob a car-borne in Noida and committed the crime along with his friend Amit and other three workers,” said ADCP Awasthi, adding that no previous crime record of the woman has been found.

While Naveen was arrested on July 1 after a gunfight, Omendra and Shivendra were arrested on July 4.

“The robbed gold chain and ₹20,000 of cash were recovered from their possession”, the officer said.