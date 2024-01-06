Woman arrested with friend for murdering her brother-in-law in Ghaziabad

A 30-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing her brother-in-law by slashing his throat at their house at Bisokhar in Modinagar town. He was allegedly killed after becoming aware of their extra marital relations, police said. The two suspects were identified as Deepa Devi, 30, and Faizan Ali, 24, her friend and neighbour running a medical shop. They came in contact with each other about 3-4 months ago and developed relations, police said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The two suspects were identified as Deepa Devi, 30, and Faizan Ali, 24, her friend and neighbour running a medical shop. They came in contact with each other about 3-4 months ago and developed relations, police said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The victim was identified as Pawan Kumar, 34. He was an unmarried person who stayed with his parents, and two brothers - Rohtash and his wife Monika, and Lalit and his wife Deepa.

Police said Pawan’s family found his body on Friday afternoon in their store room. At night Deepa had allegedly lured the victim to the storeroom, and called Faizan as well. Both of them allegedly killed Pawan.

Visiting police officials found Pawan’s throat was slashed with some sharp-edged weapon.

Her (Deepa’s) inconsistent statements led us to suspicion. Her mobile details revealed that she had conversed with Faizan around 2am on Friday, when the murder took place, said deputy commissioner of police(rural), Vivek Chandra Yadav.

The DCP said that Deepa broke down and revealed the plot after which Faizan was also arrested.

The woman’s husband had been staying out of station for past one and half months for his work and she was frequently in touch with Faizan, investigators said.

The two suspects have been booked for murder, and a Deepa’s blood-stained shawl and two blades used as murder weapon also seized.