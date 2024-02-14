Woman gang-raped by two men in green belt of Noida’s Sector 58

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in the green belt of Noida’s Sector 58 on Sunday night, senior police officers said Wednesday, adding that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday night with the help of CCTV footage. Based on the woman’s complaint, a case under Section 376-D (rape by one or more persons) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 58 police station, and, with the help of CCTV camera footage, the two were arrested on Tuesday night. (AFP)

Amit Kumar, station house officer, Sector 58 police station, said, “The woman, a resident of Sector 63, said in her complaint that she boarded an auto-rickshaw on Sunday around 9.30pm Patparganj in Delhi to Noida, where she runs a handcart.”

“She said when she boarded the auto-rickshaw, another man was already in the vehicle. After driving a few kilometres, the suspects stopped the auto in Sector 58 and allegedly took her into the green belt, where they took turns to rape her,” said Kumar, adding that after the incident, the suspects fled the spot after threatening her with dire consequences.

Subsequently, the woman approached a nearby tea shop and contacted police on the emergency helpline number 112.

“Based on the woman’s complaint, a case under Section 376-D (rape by one or more persons) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 58 police station, and, with the help of CCTV camera footage, the two were arrested on Tuesday night. They have been identified as Golu, 28, and Ajay, 30, a resident of Khoda in Sector 58,” said the SHO Kumar.

Further investigation is underway in the case, said police.