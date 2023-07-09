Noida: Woman in car receives a challan of 1000 for driving without a helmet

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police issued a ₹1000 challan to a woman for driving her car without a helmet in Noida’s Hoshiyarpur locality on June 27, the woman said, adding that she does not own any bike registered in her name. The woman said that she wasn’t driving in Hoshiyarpur on the mentioned date in the challan. (Representative Image)

The incident came to light when Shailja Chaudhary, the vehicle owner and a teacher at a government school residing in Zeta-1, Greater Noida, received an e-challan on Friday.

“On the evening of July 7, while I was occupied with household chores, I received a message from the Traffic Police on my mobile phone. Initially, I thought that a relative who had visited my home might have violated traffic rules while driving my car. However, when I opened the message, I was shocked to see a photo of a bike attached to the challan and my car’s registration number mentioned for driving without a helmet at 8.29 am on June 27,” said Chaudhary.

Furthermore, Chaudhary added that she wasn’t driving in Hoshiyarpur on the mentioned date in the challan.

“I do not own any two-wheeler as I only have a Hyundai i20 registered in my name,” Chaudhary said, adding that this is a clear mistake of the traffic police, and they should quash the challan issued.

“The challan instructs me to visit the traffic control room office in Noida Sector 14A before the due date, or legal action will be taken against me. The distance between my home and Sector 14A is approximately 35 km,” Chaudhary said, expressing her reluctance to drive 35 km for an offense she did not commit.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police, Traffic, Preeti Yadav said that the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) automatically reads the vehicle’s registration number, but occasionally, the system may misread the registration number.

“If the vehicle owner approaches the traffic police, they cancel the challan if it is determined to be incorrect. Complainants can directly approach our office or contact us via email,” said DCP Yadav, adding that the traffic police receive numerous complaints through email.

