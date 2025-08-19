Woman sub-inspector trying to avoid dog, killed in road crash in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 25-year-old sub-inspector (SI) of Ghaziabad police was killed when her motorcycle was hit by a car near Carte Chowk in Shastri Nagar while trying to avoid a community dog late Sunday night, police said Monday. The Kavi Nagar police station officials said that the Wagon-R driver fled the spot, leaving behind the car later seized by the police. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

A first information report was registered against the Maruti Wagon-R car driver at Kavi Nagar police station, officers added.

Police identified the SI as Richa Sachan, posted at Shastri Nagar police post, originally from Kanpur. She was on her way to her house at Mahendra Enclave on a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

She had left for home at 12.57am after duty hours, officers added.

“As per initial information, midway near the Carte Chowk, the bike-riding SI was trying to avoid a community dog on the road, and in the process got hit by a speeding (Maruti) Wagon-R car coming from the opposite direction. Another sub-inspector, who was coming after her departure, spotted the incident. He rushed for help and also alerted the police. The wounded SI was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought-dead,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Kavi Nagar circle) Bhaskar Verma.

“We will investigate and also take help of any CCTVs to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the accident. The SI suffered severe injuries on the head and hands, and could not survive. Her family was informed, and an FIR was registered upon their complaint. The driver will soon be traced,” the ACP added.

The SI joined the police force in 2023, officers said.

Based on a complaint by her brother, an FIR under BNS sections 281 (rash driving on public way), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) was registered against the car driver.