Women cyber cell to be set up in cyber police stations across UP
Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a ‘women cyber cell’ at each cyber police station in the state to deal with cases such as cyberstalking and cyberbullying.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the initiative on the Women’s Day on March 8, officials said, adding that the women cell will have one sub-inspector and two constables.
“The cases of online stalking and bullying have increased in recent times. The women cyber cell will specifically deal with women-related cybercrime. The team will be trained in dealing with cybercrimes. We will also provide required tools and equipment to deal with such cases,” said Ram Kumar, UP’s additional director general of police (cybercrime).
There are 18 cyber police stations in various cities, including Noida, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Gorakhpur. The cyber police stations in Lucknow and Noida started in 2018, while others were inaugurated in August last year. These cyber police stations directly report to Lucknow, and do not come under the respective district police. Noida has a cyber police station in Sector 36.
Besides, there are also cyber cells in each district’s police department, the officials said.
Awanish Kumar Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary, on March 4 had issued a letter to the UP police to develop women cyber cell at all the cyber police stations in the state. The UP director general of police, HC Awasthi, recently also issued a letter to the additional DGP (cybercrime) and regional police chief informing about the setting up of the cell at the cyber police stations.
“Women sometimes face unwanted situations over the internet and social media. Most of these cases are related to cyberstalking and cyberbullying. Under Phase 2 of the Mission Shakti programme, all the cyber police stations will have a women cyber cell,” said the DGP’s letter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: 10,000 ‘stolen’ phone batteries seized, two nabbed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three cops sent to police lines over negligence of duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women cyber cell to be set up in cyber police stations across UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chief secretary assures adequate manpower, infrastructure for GB Nagar hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality improves, mercury to soar in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gang robbing passengers on expressways on pretext of giving lift arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmhouse raided in Noida Sector 135, unauthorised party busted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed dacoity at bizman’s house in Ghaziabad: Three Bangladesh nationals among six arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar admin seeks government’s permission to attach personal properties of builders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad hospital sees long vaccine queue as staff ‘late’ by an hour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers shut Eastern Peripheral Expressway for five hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Session-3 of phase-3 Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 9K people vaccinated in GB Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury soars in Noida, light rains likely on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dry run for FASTag on Delhi-Meerut Expressway begins; 70,000 vehicle owners to be sent ‘zero deduction’ messages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Procedure for e-stamps of up to ₹500 taken online in Uttar Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox