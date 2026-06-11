Won’t compensate encroachers on Hindon for flood losses, says Government

The irrigation department on Wednesday issued a fresh warning against illegal construction in the Hindon river floodplain across Noida and Greater Noida, saying owners of such structures will be responsible for any loss of life or property during floods and will not receive compensation from the government. “The orders state that compensation for flood-related losses due to illegal constructions will not be paid by the government.” (HT Photos)

The department said floodplain areas under its jurisdiction include villages such as Chhajarsi, Chotpur, Yusufpur, Chak Shahberi, Bahlolpur, Garhi Chaukhandi, Haibatpur, Parthala Khanjarpur, Sorkha Jahidabad, Kakrala, Alavardipur, Jalpura, Haldoni, Kulesra and others along the river’s corridor. Similar restrictions apply to villages near the Hindon-Yamuna embankment and the Yamuna floodplain.

“These areas fall within the notified floodplain and submergence zone. Illegal constructions obstruct the natural flow of floodwater and increase the risk of damage during floods,” said Vinod Kumar, executive engineer of the irrigation construction division, Ghaziabad, adding, “The orders state that compensation for flood-related losses due to illegal constructions will not be paid by the government.”

In the order, the department cited a 2010 state government order and directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2013 that restrict construction in designated floodplain areas.

Officials said large stretches of land within the river’s floodplain and near embankments are prone to flooding during periods of high discharge. Despite restrictions, several permanent and semi-permanent structures, including buildings, schools, farmhouses, crusher plants, ready-mix concrete units and sand-washing facilities, have come up in these areas.

The department did not share any details how many illegal structures were in the area and if any survey had been conducted in the issue. It has issued similar warnings in previous years ahead of the monsoon, cautioning against construction activity in notified floodplain areas and highlighting the risk of damage during flooding.

The department also warned that if illegal constructions obstruct flood flow or cause damage requiring remedial measures, the cost may be recovered from those responsible.

Officials urged residents, landowners and developers to remove unauthorised structures and avoid any fresh construction in these areas.

The warning has been issued ahead of the monsoon, when water levels in the Hindon and Yamuna rivers typically rise and low-lying floodplain areas face an increased risk of inundation.