IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Work on Bhangel elevated road to resume on Monday
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Work on Bhangel elevated road to resume on Monday

NOIDA: The work on 5
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:46 PM IST

NOIDA: The work on 5.5km elevated road project over the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road is likely to resume on Monday, officials of Noida authority said on Monday. The work was halted on February 19 after two workers had suffered minor injuries due to the collapse of a steel rebar frame of a pillar of the elevated road near Sector 49.

Following the incident, the Noida authority imposed 10 lakh fine on the UP State Bridge Corporation (UPSBC) which is constructing the project. The authority’s chief executive officer has also sought explanation from officials looking after the project, said the officials. However, the authority may resume the work as it has taken measures for the safety of the labourers and other staff members.

“The authority has directed the agency to take all required safety measures while carrying out the work at the construction site. It has also directed the labourers to use all safety gears so that such incident is not repeated. If all goes well, then the work may be started at the site on Monday,” said Mukesh Vaish, project engineer of the Noida authority.

Recently, the deadline of the 467 crore project was revised to December this year. The earlier deadline of completion was 2022-end. About 36% work on the project has been completed, the officials said.

“Steel frame put up above the pillar fell off suddenly injuring two labourers, who were working on another pillar. They had sustained minor injuries. They had forgot to wear their helmets. However, we have made it clear to the labourers not to repeat this mistake,” said an official of UPSBC, requesting anonymity.

The elevated road project aims to facilitate commuting between Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. It starts from Sector 39/43 crossing and end at Sector 82 T-point. Once developed, the stretch will decongest major traffic in Noida’s Barola, Bhangel, and sectors 49, 45, 47 and 46, among other areas. On March 3 last year, the authority had roped in UPSBC for constructing the elevated road. The piling work had started on June 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Govt school broken into, midday meal utensils stolen

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Noida: Some unidentified persons broke into a government school in Chhajarsi in Noida on Saturday and stole mid-day meal utensils and technical gadgets from there
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Discom begins chemical earthing of transformers in Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:53 PM IST
NOIDA: To ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer, the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the power distribution company, has started chemical earthing of nearly 24,000 transformers in Noida
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida residents await LPG subsidy for nine months

By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Almost all cooking gas consumers in Gautam Buddh Nagar had not received their subsidy for the last nine months, according to the district supply officer
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida appeals to its residents for support in Swachh survey-2021

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday appealed to residents, social groups and all stakeholders for support in the upcoming Swachh survey 2021, which seeks feedback from them to rank a city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid effect: Noida’s 35th annual flower show goes virtual

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Noida: The city’s 35th Vasant Utsav went virtual this year as the annual flower festival kickstarted on Sunday with judges and participants interacting online due to the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Nine phone snatchers nabbed, 40 stolen phones recovered

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Noida: Nine suspects, who alleged snatched mobile phones and sold them, were nabbed by the Noida police on Saturday, in two separate cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Four members of Sunder Bhati gang booked for threatening victim to withdraw case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Noida: Greater Noida police have registered a case against four members of the Sunder Bhati gang for allegedly threatening the family of a deceased village head to withdraw a case against them
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Foggy February: Experts explore reasons behind ‘unusual’ weather phenomenon

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Noida: The national Capital region, as well as parts of western Uttar Pradesh, has been seeing an unusually dense cover of fog in the morning and evening hours this month, leaving commuters stuck and weather analysts perplexed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Work on Bhangel elevated road to resume on Monday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:46 PM IST
NOIDA: The work on 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Jewar airport: Service lane parallel to Yamuna E-way likely to be ready by March-end, says Yeida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:39 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: A 24-kilometre service lane running parallel to the Yamuna Expressway is likely to be ready by March-end, officials said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The scene from the accident site. (HT Photo)
The scene from the accident site. (HT Photo)
noida news

Man returning home after marriage anniversary party killed in road accident

By Shafaque Alam
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Police said that the airbag near the driver’s seat opened but the impact was so high that the man died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The land was allotted to Ingka centre India Pvt Ltd in October 2019 and the lease deed was signed on Thursday. The state government is set to earn 54 crores as stamp duty after the land purchase deal.(Bloomberg)
The land was allotted to Ingka centre India Pvt Ltd in October 2019 and the lease deed was signed on Thursday. The state government is set to earn 54 crores as stamp duty after the land purchase deal.(Bloomberg)
business

IKEA to open mall in Noida, 'Congratulations,' tweets Yogi Adityanath

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • The state chief minister wrote "IKEA will build shopping malls, hotels, offices, retail outlets etc. in the Noida area for the common man. With the creation of many jobs in the region, it will prove to be helpful in making 'Ease of Living' perfect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Tractors can again go to Delhi, if govt makes things difficult: Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that farmers and their tractors can again go to Delhi if things “get difficult”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

In Noida, farmers say they halted Bihar-bound train; cops, railways differ

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Noida: In Gautam Budh Nagar, while farmers claimed they stopped a Bihar-bound train at the Dankaur railway station in Greater Noida on Thursday, as part of the rail roko call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the police and the railways, on the other hand, maintained that the train stopped due to technical reasons as the route ahead was blocked at some places
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

‘Rail roko’ stir: Farmer groups miss the train in Ghaziabad

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The four-hour rail roko call given by the farmer unions passed off peacefully in Ghaziabad and Hapur on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP