Electrocution death in Noida: Supervisor, contractor arrested, main accused on the run

Two days after one worker was killed and six others sustained burn injuries after coming in contact with a high tension cable while installing streetlights in Sector 24 on Sunday, the Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested supervisor Shahban and contractor Firoz Ansari of the private company, Savita Electronics, which employed them. Lokesh M said further legal action will be initiated if the officials in question fail to give a satisfactory response. (HT Photo)

However, the main accused in the case, Sanjay Goyal, is still on the run, said police.

Deputy commissioner of police Harish Chander said, “Two suspects in the case, a supervisor and a contractor, have been arrested while the third and the main accused, Sanjay Goyal, is still at large. Teams have been formed to nab the absconding suspect.”

Seven contractual workers --Dilkash Raja, Mohammad Adil, Abdul Karim Ansari, Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Moosa, Ashfaq and Nasir-- were severely injured after an 11,000 volt high tension overhead cable touched the streetlight they were installing in a locality under Sector 24 police station.

While Dilkash Raja died on the spot, others were rushed to a nearby hospital by the police.

Station house officer, Sector 24 police station, Amit Kumar said, “Raja was killed in the incident while the other injured persons were given treatment and have now been discharged from the hospital.”

Police have registered a case against three persons under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 338 (causing grievous by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later on Monday, Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M ordered the immediate suspension of assistant engineer Vipin Kumar Singh, while senior manager (circle 2) Ajay Kumar and deputy general manager Rajesh Kumar have been issued show cause notice on the incident.

Lokesh M said further legal action will be initiated if the officials in question fail to give a satisfactory response.

