World Heart Day: Rising CVD cases among youth spark concern

GREATER NOIDA: On the World Heart Day on Monday, doctors at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida warned about the cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) claiming lives at an alarming rate, saying that it requires urgent preventive action. Sedentary jobs, stress, unhealthy diets and late recognition of symptoms are key concerns, said Dr Payal Jain, professor and head of medicine, GIMS, Greater Noida. (HT Archive)

“We are increasingly seeing younger adults and women at risk of cardiovascular diseases. Sedentary jobs, stress, unhealthy diets and late recognition of symptoms are key concerns. Prevention through awareness, exercise and healthy diets is critical to reduce this burden,” said Dr Payal Jain, professor and head of medicine, GIMS, Greater Noida.

The global theme of the day “Don’t Miss a Beat” this year underlines that many of these deaths are preventable with early diagnosis and lifestyle changes, officials said on the occasion.

She said cardiovascular diseases are largely preventable, yet numbers are climbing. “Every heartbeat matters and delays in diagnosis or neglect of risk factors can be fatal. Regular screening, timely medical intervention and lifestyle modification remain our strongest safeguards,” Dr Jain added.

The GIMS Greater Noida officials said the hospital has started dedicated cardiac consultations and round-the-clock screening facilities, including ECG, echocardiography, treadmill testing, Holter monitoring and CT-angiography, at subsidised rates.

Experts said hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, tobacco use, physical inactivity, poor diets and obesity remain the most common risk factors, alongside stress and environmental pollution. Yet, up to 80% of premature deaths from CVD can be avoided.

“Regular screenings, mindful eating, exercise, quitting smoking and recognising early symptoms like chest discomfort or breathlessness can save lives,” added Jain.