Yamuna authority hands over possession of 230 acres for phase one of Film City project

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday handed over the possession 230 acres of land to filmmaker Boney Kapoor-led Bayview Bhutani Film City Private Limited for developing the Film City project in Greater Noida. During the handover of land possession at the Yeida office on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Now, the Uttar Pradesh government will schedule the date for the foundation laying ceremony and after that, work will begin at the site, which is located near the upcoming Noida international airport along the Yamuna Expressway.

Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh handed over the possession letter to Boney Kapoor in his office and later the filmmaker Boney Kapoor-led Bayview Bhutani Film City Private Limited and Yeida officials reached the Site in sector 21, where the farmers whose land has been acquired for the project were also present. They thanked the farmers for their support.

“It is a historic day today. The dream of the world’s largest Film City in the state, as envisioned by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is going to be realised. We want to thank the farmers because without their support this mega project would not be possible. This project will not only create jobs but also fuel the local economy,” Singh said.

Yeida officials said Adityanath is likely to attend the foundation laying event. They said the developer wants the event to be organised before April-end, before the Noida international airport begins commercial operations.

“We are all set to organise the foundation laying ceremony on the date that the state government will pick. As Yeida has approved the layout plans,work will begin at the site immediately following the event,” said Ashish Bhutani, chief executive officer, Bhutani Group.

Bayview Bhutani submitted the layout plan on December 24, 2024, for the requisite approval. Yeida on January 30, 2025, approved the layout plans of this project spread over 1,000 acres. Phase one of the project will come up on 230 acres.

The authority has directed the concessionaire to adhere to multiple terms, including obtaining approvals for detailed parking, landscaping, horticulture work and developing the project in a phased manner.

The developer will also have to set up a film institute, and obtain green building certifications to ensure zero damage to ecology and minimise carbon footprint during construction work, said officials.

“We will develop studios, hotels and a film institute in this world-class Film City that will offer a unique opportunity for filmmakers. We will initially bring technicians, actors and other required crew members from Mumbai and other parts of the world for shooting. But later, once the institute is developed, we will train technicians and other professionals from Uttar Pradesh to give opportunities to the local manpower,” said Kapoor.

Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, UP’s industries minister, said, “The Film City is set to be a significant driver of Uttar Pradesh’s industrial growth. We anticipate it will create about 500,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly. The film city’s success could pave the way for similar initiatives across various sectors in the state.”

Kapoor said offering various shooting-related facilities under one roof would help reduce production costs.

“To address extreme weather conditions during shoots, the Film City will offer air-conditioned indoor shooting spaces. The newly developed studio floors will measure between 40,000 and 60,000 square feet, accommodating large-scale sets and varied backdrops,” said Vinod Kumar Binny, line producer of Boney Kapoor in Noida.