Yamuna Expressway authority’s team visits Medtech Zone in Vizag
Greater Noida: A five-member team of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) led by its chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh on Friday visited the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam to understand the requirements for the proposed medical device park project in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway. Authority officials said that the detailed project report (DPR) of the medical device park is likely to be ready by March this year.
AMTZ is one of the largest medical devices manufacturing parks in the country.
The Yeida team visited testing labs, research departments and other units at AMTZ to learn more about a medical device manufacturing park that will benefit in developing the proposed park in Sector 28, the officials said.
Yeida has roped in the Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), Visakhapatnam, to prepare the DPR for this project.
“KIHT has almost finished the DPR and soon will share it with us. We may get the DPR by March-end. Our visit to AMTZ will help us in understanding the medical device manufacturing project’s requirement and how we can make the best one. Our visit will also help us finalise the DPR as per the demands of the market,” said Yeida CEO Singh.
The team discussed about the technology and requirement of funds for the development of a medical device park with AMTZ head Dr Jitendra Sharma, said the officials.
“We have requested Dr Jitendra Sharma to help us develop the proposed medical device park and he agreed for the same,” said Singh.
In November last year, Yeida had earmarked 350 acres of land for the medical device park in Sector 28 and sent a proposal to the state government. The state government has in-principle approved the project that will create jobs and boost growth in the region, said the officials, adding that the authority is expecting ₹5,250 crore investments in this project.
Yeida is also likely to come up with a plot scheme in the proposed medical device park, the officials said.
