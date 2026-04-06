Yeida launches housing scheme for 973 plots

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) announced on Sunday that it will launch a residential plot scheme to offer opportunities to those who want to build a house near the Noida International Airport, inaugurated on March 28. Greater Noida, India-March 28, 2026:Following the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, residents of Jewar village toured the facility. As they exited, some were seen taking home standees of Narendra Modi displayed outside the airport, in Greater Noida, India, on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (HT Photos)

Yeida has on offer a total of 973 plots in different newly carved sectors including Sectors 15-C, 18 and 24. These plots will be available in sizes of 162 sqm (476 plots), 183 sqm (4 plots), 184 sqm (4 plots), 200 sqm (481 plots), 223 sqm (6 plots) and 290 sqm (2 plots).

With the issuance of mandatory Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) registration number last week, the authority is now launching the scheme, said officials.

“The plot scheme will be live on our portal so that interested applicants can apply for a plot of their choice. This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to own a plot in Yamuna City, where world-class facilities are available for people,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer of Yeida told HT on Sunday.

Officials said that as the flight operations are set to begin soon, the demand for housing is increasing among professionals, investors and businesses.

The Authority has also reserved some of these plots for farmers and for businessmen who are developing industrial units near the Airport.

Officials said 17.5% plots will be reserved for farmers, whose land have been acquired for the planned development of Yamuna area and Noida International Airport.

There will also be 5% reservation for businessmen having functional industrial units in the authority area.

According to the authority, the land rate is priced ₹36,260 per sqm and the allotment shall be made through draw. The park-facing green belt location will draw additional 5% of the premium, and the corner location charges will also be 5% of the premium.

Applicants can complete registration through the authority’s official website from Monday. They are required to submit 10% of the premium as a registration fee. In case of successful applicants, the registration money shall be adjusted against the payable premium of the plot.

For others, officials said, the registration money will be refunded for others.

As per the scheme, 100% of the total premium shall be paid within 60 days from the date of issue of allotment letter. However, in certain circumstances, the time for making payment can be extended for a maximum period of 30 days. The allotment of plots shall be done on lease for a period of 90 years from the date of lease deed.

Last date to apply is May 6, while the draw of the scheme is scheduled on June 18.