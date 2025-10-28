Yeida likely to develop Raya Heritage City on hybrid model

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is likely to develop its much-awaited Heritage City project at Raya in Mathura district through a hybrid model, pending the board’s approval for the mega project.

Spread over 11,653 hectares, the project—planned as the Raya Urban Centre—will feature cultural, religious, and tourism components inspired by the Braj region. Envisioned as a reflection of Lord Krishna’s life and legacy, the Heritage City aims to cater to the thousands of devotees who visit Mathura and Vrindavan daily, while easing travel and enhancing pilgrim amenities, officials said.

“Yeida has been working on this ambitious project to develop a Heritage City in Mathura, and the development model will be finalised by the board. We have prepared a proposal to be tabled at the upcoming board meeting for a final decision on how the project should proceed. Once the board approves it, we will begin implementation on the ground,” said RK Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

Officials said the Authority has proposed a hybrid model that combines public-private partnership (PPP) elements with direct development by Yeida. A detailed proposal outlining this approach is expected to be placed before the board in the first week of November for final approval.

“Under the proposed plan, Yeida will directly develop the residential and commercial components of the project by floating a plot scheme, while religious and tourism facilities will be developed through the PPP mode,” said another official aware of the matter. “Spread across 753 hectares, the Heritage City will come up along the greenfield expressway connecting the Yamuna Expressway to the iconic Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The proposed six-lane, 7km expressway will serve as a vital link, with the Heritage City planned on both sides of the corridor. The project will also help ease traffic congestion in the pilgrimage zone by creating a dedicated parking hub and modern tourist amenities.”

Conceptualised around Lord Krishna’s heritage and Braj culture, the township will integrate tradition with modernity, featuring wellness, tourism, and lifestyle elements. Key components include a 350-acre theme-based heritage centre, a 103-acre yoga and wellness zone, a 97-acre green park, a 46-acre tourist transit facility, a 42-acre convention centre, and a 35-acre Ayurveda hub. The city will also house hotels, service apartments, old-age homes, and other support infrastructure.

To mitigate flooding risks, the Authority has ensured that the Heritage City will be located outside the floodplain. Following a review of site conditions during the monsoon, minor changes were made to the road alignment to avoid flood-prone areas without affecting the overall layout.

Once implemented, the Raya Heritage City is expected to transform Mathura into a world-class destination for religious tourism, cultural heritage, and wellness, reinforcing the Braj region’s position as the spiritual and cultural heartland of Uttar Pradesh.