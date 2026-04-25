Yeida marks 25 years with Ganga water plan, worker housing push

Marking its 25th Foundation Day, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday outlined an ambitious next phase of expansion, anchored in urban infrastructure, industrial growth, and worker housing, with a headline promise to supply Ganga water for drinking to its upcoming urban clusters near the Noida international airport. Ground-breaking ceremonies for 15 major companies in Yamuna City will be held in the next two months, said Yeida CEO. (HT archive)

At a press conference, Yeida CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh detailed a slate of priority projects, including land allocation for labour housing and a pipeline of major industrial investments.

“Ground-breaking ceremonies for 15 major companies in Yamuna City will be held in the next two months as these companies have already obtained requisite approvals. These companies will not only boost growth but also create jobs and business opportunities in this region,” said Singh.

Ganga water will be supplied in Yamuna City, with work on the project already underway. “The Ganga canal runs through this area and it is no longer used for irrigation. So this water will be used for drinking. The irrigation department has been contacted and a plant will be built based on how much Ganga water is available. Planning has started for this project,” he said.

Officials also outlined plans to extend the 130-metre-wide road from Greater Noida West to Sirsa up to the Noida airport. While the Greater Noida authority will build a 7km stretch beyond Sirsa, Yeida will construct the remaining 25km. Once completed, the corridor is expected to provide direct connectivity to the airport from Noida, Ghaziabad and adjoining cities.

“The 130-metre road, starting from Greater Noida West will go up to Noida airport. Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities will carry out work in their respective portions. Some factories have already started functioning in Yamuna City, while the target is to start 400 more factories this financial year. Therefore, five acres will be given to the labour department for worker housing facilities,” said Singh.

“Hostels and other housing facilities for workers will be developed on the allotted five acres. In addition, affordable housing will be integrated into builder projects, and the Pradhan Mantri Urban Housing Scheme will also be implemented to ensure access to housing for workers,” he added.

Reflecting on Yeida’s evolution, Singh said the authority, initially set up for road development, has now emerged as a key industrial body focused on accelerating economic growth in the region. He added that the master plan for 125,000 hectares is nearing completion, with development work already underway.

Several connectivity projects have been completed in the Yamuna authority area, while work on others is ongoing, officials said, adding that new projects are in the pipeline.

“Thirty-eight industries have already started in the Yamuna authority area in the past two months and the construction of many factories is underway,” said Singh.

The authority is also set to hold ground-breaking ceremonies for 15 major companies in the next 1.5 to 2 months, with a projected investment of around ₹25,000 crore and employment potential for 15,000 people. Key companies include SAIL Solar P6 Pvt. Ltd., Escorts Kubota, AM Green, Amber Enterprises, CESC Green Power, CNH, Havells India, Minda Corporation, Ascent and PolyNomous, among others.

Apart from these, the foundation stone for Film City is expected to be laid soon, while the Tata Group is setting up a Skill Centre in the Yamuna authority area to train local youth and improve employability, officials said.

“A total of 3,116 companies have been allotted land by Yeida. This has brought investments of ₹50,000 crore and will eventually provide employment to 4 lakh people. Yeida is carrying out Phase 1 work of Smart Village in 12 villages. There is a plan to make 29 villages smart and 107 government schools have been renovated under the Kayakalp scheme. Abhyuday Composite Vidyalaya has also been improved,” said Singh.

He added that 30,012 residential plots, 266 institutional plots and 96 shops and kiosks have been allotted so far, while 6,413 built-up houses have been constructed. “Four large power substations have been built — one of 765 kV capacity and three of 220 kV capacity — to meet growing power demands,” he said.