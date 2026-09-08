Yeida plans 14-acre Central Park in Sector 20 as airport region expands

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said it will develop a 14-acre Central Park in Sector 20, near Noida International Airport, as residential and commercial activity in the area picks up . The authority’s horticulture department has finalised the park’s design and facilities.

The authority’s horticulture department has finalised the park’s design and facilities. Officials said the park is planned as a recreational space for residents of all age groups.

The park is significant as development in the area has increased following the start of operations at Noida International Airport, said officials. The airport began commercial operations on June 15, followed by cargo operations on June 17.

Officials said passenger and air freight services are expected to improve connectivity and boost logistics, commercial and residential development in the region.

“The park will have large lawns, seasonal flower beds, landscaped areas, grassy mounds and dedicated pathways for walkers. Several varieties of flowering plants and other species will be planted to improve the park’s aesthetics. The plan also includes fountains, swings and other recreational facilities,” said Shailendra Bhatia additional chief executive officer, Yeida.

The growing demand for residentialplot in the area was also reflected in Yeida’s recent plot scheme. In June, the authority allotted 973 residential plots near the airport. The scheme, announced in April, received 1,10,034 applications, said officials.

Around 20,000 residential plots have so far been allotted in Yeida’s Sectors 18 and 20. The proposed Central Park would provide residents of these sectors and surrounding areas with a sizeable green space for walking, recreation and family activities, they added.