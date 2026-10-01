Yeida plans ₹4.5cr landmark entry gate near Yamuna Expressway

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said it has decided to develop an entry gate at the starting point of a 60-metre-wide road in Murshadpur village. The consultant will conduct a detailed site survey and prepare design concepts covering architectural plans, structural elements, lighting, landscaping and day-and-night visualisations, officials said. (HT Archive)

The proposed gateway will come up in Sector 27 along the Yamuna Expressway, about 7km from Pari Chowk, officials said.

Officials said the project is aimed at improving the visual appeal of the Yeida area and creating a prominent reference point as development around Noida International Airport expands.

Anand Mohan Singh, deputy director (horticulture), Yeida, said, “The authority has invited bids to appoint a consultant for the architectural and structural design of the entry gate. The project will be developed at a cost of ₹4.5 crore in one year.”

The consultant will conduct a detailed site survey and prepare design concepts covering architectural plans, structural elements, lighting, landscaping and day-and-night visualisations, officials said.

The final design will incorporate road safety features, intelligent lighting and landscaping, besides architectural and structural components. According to Yeida, the gateway is intended to reflect the identity of the authority while being aesthetically appealing, structurally sound and future-ready.

The last date for submitting bids is October 21, while the bids will be opened on October 23. The consultant will be selected through a quality-cum-cost-based system, with 80% weightage given to the technical evaluation and 20% to the financial bid, officials said.

The Yamuna Expressway region has been witnessing rapid industrial and infrastructure development since Noida International Airport began commercial operations.

At its recent board meeting, the authority reviewed the progress of industrial plots measuring more than 4,000sqm. Of the 295 such plots, lease deeds have been executed for 181, possession has been given for 152 and construction has started on 69. Production has commenced at 13 units, officials said.

In Sector 28’s Medical Device Park, 123 of the 203 plots have been allotted, possession has been given for 75 and construction has started on 28.

In neighbouring Sector 29, 159 plots have been allotted in the Apparel Park, 503 in the MSME Park and 188 in the Handicraft Park, officials said.