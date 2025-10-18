YEIDA to begin work on flatted factory building

GREATER NOIDA

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Friday said it has decided to build a flatted factory building in Sector 28 and will start construction soon. The contract for construction has been issued, officials said.

The YEIDA has approved an estimate of ₹115 crore for the project, officials said, and it will come up in the Medical Park, attracting medical equipment manufacturers to set up shop here.

“We will build the flatted factory building on 20,000sqm, and it will be completed in two years. The authority has engaged a private agency that will build the building, and the work order will be issued within 15 days,” YEIDA’s chief executive officer RK Singh said.

“The four-storey complex will offer 240 plug-and-play industrial units with shared facilities such as cafeterias, exhibition halls, retail shops, parking, and lifts. Designed to support MSMEs and startups, the project aims to lower entry barriers for new enterprises,” he said.

The flatted factory will come up on 20,160sqm, with a floor area ratio (FAR) of 1.4 and 35% ground coverage. The company is expected to be awarded the work order by mid-November, and the work is to be completed within 24 months of commencement, said officials.

The complex will house three categories of factory units—120sqm, 90sqm, and 60sqm—along with a 60sqm retail shop space. It will also feature a 500sqm multi-purpose hall for seminars and training programmes, and a 330sqm exhibition hub for product displays. In addition, 202 parking spaces will be provided within the campus.

“The flatted factory would be exclusively available to medical device manufacturers. The project will promote small industries and startups by providing affordable workspaces equipped with common infrastructure. It will significantly help new entrepreneurs reduce setup costs. YEIDA is also planning to replicate the model in other industrial sectors,” another YEIDA official aware of the developments said.

Similar flatted factories are proposed at the Apparel Park in Sector 29 and the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in Sector 10, along with nine other industrial parks along the Yamuna Expressway.