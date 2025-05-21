Yeida to develop 35km-long green belt along the Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida The people outside the district have an impression that the urban area along Yamuna Expressway beyond Formula One circuit falls in Greater Noida or part of Noida, as it is yet to make an identity. Therefore, Yeida wants to develop this green belt in a manner so that it gets an image of its own slowly as the development progresses, said Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photos)

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said it has decided to develop a 35km-long and 100-metre wide green belt stretching from Galgotia University to Noida airport, along the Yamuna Expressway to offer an opportunity for visitors to visit the Green belt with family. It has plans to spend ₹700 crore on this project.

“We are likely to issue a global tender to finalise an agency that will be engaged in the development task of this unique project. We want to develop ponds, lakes, water bodies, fountains and theme-based parks for the visitors. We want to develop it into a world class green zone so that this area, falling in Yamuna City attains a unique identity. Once this Green belt will be developed the visitors will get a new attraction in the Yamuna City area,” said Yeida’s chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh.

A Yeida official said that currently there is no famous gateway or iconic building in the city to internationally recognise ‘Yamuna City’ as the third new emerging city after Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Yeida has notified around 250,000 hectares of land along the 165km long Yamuna Expressway, located between Greater Noida and Agra. It has acquired around 20,000 hectares land so far, and will acquire 60,000 hectares once Yamuna City will reach to its full capacity in this district.

“Currently the people outside the district have an impression that the urban area along Yamuna Expressway beyond Formula One circuit falls in Greater Noida or part of Noida, as it is yet to make an identity. Therefore, we want to develop this green belt in a manner so that it gets an image of its own slowly as the development progresses,” the CEO added.

In this context, to enhance the city’s beauty, the authority has a 100-metre wide green belt planned between the 60-metre road connecting the Yamuna Expressway and the city’s sectors, which have not yet been developed.

The authority has prepared a plan to give this green belt a new identity.

Unique and beautiful trees of special species, landscaping, attractive water bodies, and miniatures of the country’s traditional and religious sites will be developed along the entire 35-kilometre stretch.

At the same time, the main intersections of the city will be illuminated with colourful lights, and special dining facilities will be available here, ensuring that anyone entering the city can glimpse the culture of the country and the state.

About ₹700 crore rupees will be spent on this, while a global tender will be issued for developing the green belt.

Miniatures of historical buildings will be created. The main focus will be on improving the major intersections of the city. Different types of fountains and miniatures of the country’s historical buildings such as the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, and others will be made here.

Additionally, glimpses of religious sites will also be visible. The Ram Temple along with the four Dhams will be brought to Yamuna City so that people walking on the streets can enjoy an international level city.