Yeida urged to allow transfer of plots without functional industrial units

The allottees of an industrial plot scheme launched by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) in 2013 have demanded that they be allowed to transfer plots even without an industrial unit becoming functional on the plot as the authority has delayed giving them possession by over a decade. Farmers of 40 villages protest in Greater Noida on Tuesday to demand better compensation for their land from the Greater Noida authority. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority failed to give possession to allottees as farmers who gave up their land for the plot scheme have gone to the court against Yeida and refused to part with their respective land. The numerous court cases have prevented Yeida from acquiring the land and offering possession to successful allottees, said officials.

According to the rules, Yeida allows plot transfers from one owner to another only if the first allottee gets an industrial unit up and running on the said plot and obtains a certificate attesting to the fact.

Yeida allotted around 2,000 plots of various sizes ranging from 300-1,000 square metres under the 2013 open-ended scheme. The allottees said even basic civic amenities in the entire two sectors of 32 and 33 are yet to be developed and the are presently lacks proper roads, drainage network, water supply network and policing system.

So far, 356 plot allottees have executed the lease deeds and transferred property title to their names. Yeida is making efforts to complete the remaining work and execute the lease deed of all 2,000 plots as soon as possible, said officials.

“The plot owner failed to obtain a certificate attesting that an industrial unit is functional on the plot due to the fault of the authority. It was Yeida which delayed giving us possession and, therefore, we demand that the plot transfer be allowed without the functional industrial unit certificate in the two sectors of 32 and 33. Apart from that, we also demand that the authority introduce a special plot scheme for us and the lease rent on plot must be waived and other suitable incentives must be given to us as we have suffered for a decade now,” said Rishabh Nigam, president, Yamuna Expressway Entrepreneur Association.

The allottees demand that Yeida must address their grievances on a priority basis.

“We were unable to set up businesses over the past 10 years because the authority failed to offer us the possession. We demand that the authority launch another scheme and offer us plots at subsidised rates, so that we can set up businesses near the upcoming airport,” said Pawan Kumar Jain, treasurer of YEA.

Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh said, “We will look into the demands of these allottees and address their issues appropriately.”

