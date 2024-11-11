Yogi Adityanath condoles death of 5 people on Noida-Gr Noida Expressway

Noida: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday condoled the tragic deaths of five members of a family who died on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 146 Metro station early morning. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and parliamentarian from Gautam Budh Nagar district Mahesh Sharma also visited the colony and met the grieved family members of the deceased and offered condolences. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Taking cognisance over the incident, Adityanath directed officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work, officials said.

“The chief minister took cognisance of the road accident in Greater Noida and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased,” said a statement issued by the chief minister’s officer

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and parliamentarian from Gautam Budh Nagar district Mahesh Sharma also visited the colony and met the grieved family members of the deceased and offered condolences.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the heartbreaking news of the untimely death of five members of a family in the tragic accident on the Greater Noida Expressway. I pray to God to give place to the departed souls in his feet and provide strength to the victims and their families to endure this,” Sharma later posted on social media platform X.

The deceased were identified as Aman Singh, 27, his father Devi Singh, 60, mother Rajkumari Singh, 50, and two aunts Vimlesh Singh, 40, and Kamlesh Singh, 40, all residents of Kashiram Colony in Ghodi Bachheda, Dadri. They were returning home from a hospital in Noida Sector 30 when their Maruti Suzuki WagonR car crashed into a stationary truck on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near the Sector 146 Metro station, police said, adding that the driver died on the spot while the four others who were found injured later succumbed at a nearby private hospital.

The family is survived by Aman’s brother and two sisters. Vimlesh is survived by her husband and three adult children, and Kamlesh is survived by her husband and three adult children and one minor son, said an officer.

Police suspect that the car’s driver, Aman, may have dozed off behind the wheel and rammed into the parked truck, that was parked there due to tyre puncture. The truck driver fled the site following the incident.

Meanwhile, neighbours and other local residents of the colony accompanied the affected family members at the post-mortem house until the bodies were handed over to family members.

In the morning, on receiving information about the accident, the family members rushed to the hospital along with neighbours. But on reaching there, they were told that all five had succumbed.

“Aman’s family received information around 7.15 am, that he met with an accident on the Expressway. His younger brother, wife, and daughter were at home when they received a call from the police. Aman had bought the second-hand car around three months ago, and his other daughter died a few days back on Dhanteras festival,” said Lalita Gautam, a neighbour.