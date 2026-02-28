YouTuber Wastik’s condition remains critical; Adityanath directs strict action

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed police to take “strict action” and ensure the early arrest of the assailants of YouTuber Saleem Wastik, even as his condition remained critical on Saturday and there was no headway in tracing the two unidentified bikers who stabbed him multiple times at his office-cum-residence in Ghaziabad’s Loni on Friday morning. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The condition of Wastik is still critical, and we are in constant touch with the doctors at GTB Hospital in Delhi. We have even been told that he may be referred to a higher facility if the doctors feel the need at any point. Our teams are working round-the-clock to trace them [assailants]. We are taking help of local information, electronic surveillance, and CCTVs in the area,” said assistant police commissioner Siddharth Gautam.

Around 6am on Friday, the unidentified bikers barged into his office and stabbed Wastik, who often posted videos on religious practices, multiple times before escaping.

“The condition of my father is critical, and he is on ventilator support in the ICU. Surgery was performed on him for multiple stabbing wounds he suffered. The major worry is the severe injury to the throat. We have an FIR [first information report], and now it is up to the police to trace and arrest the criminals. Our focus is on my father’s health, and we have even told the doctors that they can refer him to a higher healthcare facility,” said Wastik’s son, Usman Ahmad.

The FIR has been registered for the attempt to murder and acts done with common intention on Ahmad’s complaint. It named five people.

The Uttar Pradesh information department said in a statement on Saturday that Adityanath took cognizance of the attack. “There is no place in the state for those who spread terror or attempt to disrupt law and order,” the statement quoted him as saying.

It added that Adityanath directed an impartial investigation into the matter and that 10 special teams have been constituted to ensure the arrest of the accused. “...police conducted intensive raids at four locations, including two in Delhi and two in Ghaziabad. During the raids, certain important clues were obtained, based on which further action has been intensified,” the department said.

It added that police were investigating possible motives behind the attack, including personal enmity, ideological differences, and other factors. An additional police force has been deployed in the area to enhance vigilance.

Locals said two bikers wearing kurta payjamas and helmets attacked Wastik. “They were well-built and stayed in Wastik’s office for about 10 minutes. We saw them coming out...their clothes seemed coloured. … later, we came to know that it was blood on their clothes. When we reached the office, we saw Watik had suffered severe injuries to his throat and abdomen. There was blood on the floor,” said a resident.