Noida: On the run after snatching chain, two men held in shootout with police

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 23:15 IST

Noida: The men, who had allegedly snatched a chain and fled shortly before, were injured in an exchange of fire with the police while trying to flee. The incident took place Monday afternoon in Noida.

According to the Sector 49 police, the two had allegedly snatched a gold chain from Anand Kumar outside the Sector 76 Metro station around 2pm, after which the victim called the police helpline number (112).

“In his statement, Anand said that two men on a motorcycle stopped near him and pretended to ask him directions. As soon as he engaged with them, the pillion rider snatched his gold chain and the duo fled, after which the victim called us,” said Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer of the Sector 49 police station.

The officer said that checking was already going on in Sector 117 when information about two suspects on the run was relayed on the police’s radio network, and cops at the checkpoint began to look for suspicious vehicles.

“Around 2.30pm the suspects were stopped by the police team. However, the two tried to escape and while firing at the officers stationed there. In retaliatory firing, the two suspects received bullet injuries on their legs and when they came to a stop, they were arrested,” said the SHO.

Police said the suspects were identified as 30-year-old Hasnain and 28-year-old Rizwan, both of whom are from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. They were taken to the district hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment, said the police.

“We recovered a broken gold chain from them which the victim recognized as his. In addition, we seized the motorcycle they were riding and found two countrymade pistols on them, along with eight live rounds,” said the SHO.

Police officials are now working on identifying whether the suspects were involved in any previous crime incidents, though they said the duo may be involved in other cases of snatching in the district.