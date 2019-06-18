Noida plans a phone app to help you book parking slots at lots in advance

Noida: The Noida authority is developing a mobile application for parking services at its upcoming multilevel parking facilities. The app will display the available slots on a real-time basis, allow booking of parking space, and facilitate payment through various gateways.

People can also book their parking slots in advance to evade any inconvenience later. This is significant as a number of shoppers face difficulties in finding parking space during weekends near Noida shopping malls and markets.

Rajeev Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority, said the authority has floated a request for proposal for selection of a concessionaire for the design, development, implementation and operation of a smart parking management system for newly developed parking facility in Sector 16-A.

“The agency will also develop a mobile app for parking. This aims to help people visiting multilevel parking facilities in the city. The Film City underground parking will provide a huge relief to commuters in Sector 16, which houses several media houses,” he said. In the absence of a parking lot, the Film City roads are usually choked owing to unauthorised on-road parking.

According to the proposal document, the app will facilitate walk-in parking— motorists who enter a parking lot without any prior booking will get a QR coded ticket, or any other advanced technology as deemed fit by concessionaire.

“In the online booking, users will be allowed to book a slot in advance through the app. The app will also display reservation for specially abled citizens, facility for extending the duration of a pre-booked parking space, etc,” the document reads.

The smart parking management system will also direct drivers to the available slots through LED signages and also via the app. The Noida authority is trying to complete its four underground parking projects and one multilevel parking facility at Botanic Garden to provide parking facilities for 10,000 vehicles by the end of the year.

Earlier, the authority had planned to open them by March-end, but the projects got delayed due to Lok Sabha elections. Tyagi said a similar smart system will be started at all multilevel parking projects in the city.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 19:08 IST