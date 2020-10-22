e-paper
Noida police provides self defence training to 60 women

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida Police started a three-day self-defence training session for 60 women in Surajpur police line on Wednesday.

The candidates, which included trainee constables and residents from Noida and Greater Noida, would be trained various techniques and combat skills to defend themselves in case of attack with knives or other weapons.

GB Nagar’s deputy sports officer Poonam Vishnoi headed the programme under Mission Shakti, a state government initiative to bring down crime against women. Vishnoi said that the aim of the programme was women empowerment. “The self-defence training and techniques are important to defend oneself when in need. We focus on physical training as well as mental training, which is significant as one has to first promptly assess the threat and then apply the techniques,” she said.

“There are instances when women are harassed. We train them on how to defend themself if confronted with a knife or gun wielding attacker. We teach them how to turn the weapon’s direction and snatch it from the attacker. We also train them in hand-to-hand combat,” said Vishnoi, a recipient of UP government’s Laxmibai Bravery Award. “Half of the participants are trainee police personnel and the rest are residents. The three day programme is held from 7 am – 9 am in the Surajpur police line,” she said.

The week-long Mission Shakti programme comprises of four steps - awareness generation, women empowerment, enforcement, and prosecution. The programme was launched on October 17.

